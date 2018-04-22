Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stops 42 shots in elimination game
Andersen made 42 saves on 45 shots in a 4-3 victory over the Bruins on Saturday. With the win, the Maple Leafs staved off elimination, but the Bruins still lead the series 3-2.
The Maple Leafs scored two early goals, but Andersen still had to be at his best from the get-go and at the very end of the night. The Bruins outshot the Maple Leafs 15-6 in the first period and then 20-5 in the third stanza, but Andersen turned aside all but one of those shots. Despite this performance, the 28-year-old still owns just a .895 save percentage, which doesn't bode well for the Maple Leafs because Andersen may have to be stellar again to force a Game 7.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal as Buds try to avoid elimination•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Struggles again in Game 4 loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal for Game 4•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Turns aside 40 shots in Game 3 win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Pegged as Game 3 starter•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Mercy pull in first period of Game 2•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...