Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stops 42 shots in elimination game

Andersen made 42 saves on 45 shots in a 4-3 victory over the Bruins on Saturday. With the win, the Maple Leafs staved off elimination, but the Bruins still lead the series 3-2.

The Maple Leafs scored two early goals, but Andersen still had to be at his best from the get-go and at the very end of the night. The Bruins outshot the Maple Leafs 15-6 in the first period and then 20-5 in the third stanza, but Andersen turned aside all but one of those shots. Despite this performance, the 28-year-old still owns just a .895 save percentage, which doesn't bode well for the Maple Leafs because Andersen may have to be stellar again to force a Game 7.