Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stops all 40 for fifth shutout
Andersen made 40 saves during Tuesday's 1-0 win over Florida.
The standout showing gives Andersen 30 wins, a .923 save percentage, 2.66 GAA and five shutouts for the campaign. Those numbers position him among the top fantasy netminders in the league. Additionally, he hadn't been quite as sharp leading into Tuesday's game with three goals or more allowed in each of his past four outings, so it was encouraging to see him rebound.
