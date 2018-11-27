Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Strong effort against Bruins
Andersen stopped 38 of 40 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.
Other than David Pastrnak, who beat him twice, Andersen was more than a match for every Boston shooter who tested him. The 29-year-old netminder now has a 7-3-0 record and scintillating .944 save percentage in November.
