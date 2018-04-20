Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Struggles again in Game 4 loss
Andersen gave up three goals on just 21 shots in Thursday's 3-1 Game 4 loss to the Bruins, pushing his team to the brink of elimination.
Andersen was outplayed by Bruins counterpart Tuukka Rask, as Toronto outshot Boston 32-21 but was outscored by two goals. The Danish netminder simply hasn't been good enough in this series, allowing 13 goals on 108 shots for an .880 save percentage. If backup Curtis McElhinney hadn't stunk up the place with four goals allowed on 23 shots in relief during Game 2, coach Mike Babcock would have a difficult decision on his hands heading into Saturday's must-win Game 5 in Boston.
