Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Struggles against St. Louis
Andersen allowed three goals on just 24 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.
All three goals were pinned on Andersen during a nightmare second period for Toronto. He fell to 4-3-0 and has taken the loss in his last two outings. Things won't get any easier, as he should get patrol the crease in Toronto's next game on Wednesday, a road showdown in Winnipeg.
