Andersen allowed four goals on only 18 shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

The 31-year-old netminder is in a tailspin, coughing up at least four goals in four of his last six appearances and going 1-5-0 over that stretch. On the season, Andersen carries a 2.91 GAA and .897 save percentage, ratios that would be the worst of his career if he can't turn things around.