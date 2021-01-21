Andersen turned aside 19 of 21 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers.

Edmonton's final goal was scored into an empty net. Andersen didn't play badly, but the Leafs' offense fell flat as the Oilers amped up the physical side of their game. The 31-year-old had a sluggish start to the season, but he already appears to be turning things around, allowing only three goals on 49 shots ovwer his last two starts.