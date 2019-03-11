Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tabbed for critical start

Andersen will be the starting goaltender for Monday's home game against the Lightning, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

The Maple Leaf netminder is coming off a win in his last start and has gone nearly a month without a regulation loss, with Andersen's last such defeat coming back on Feb. 21. He'll be going for his 34th win of the season Monday, facing a Lightning team that has just two losses in its last 15. The Danish netminder is .500 in two meetings with Tampa Bay this season, winning the last matchup with the league leaders by a score of 4-2.