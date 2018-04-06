Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Takes 2-1 loss despite stopping 37

Andersen's 37 saves weren't enough in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Devils.

Toronto's high-powered offense had a rare off night against a desperate Devils club, breaking through only once on 32 shots as New Jersey clinched its first playoff appearance since 2012. Andersen had been 4-1-0 over his previous five starts despite allowing fewer than three goals only once in that stretch, so he's not going to suffer many defeats when he plays as well as he did in this one.