Andersen gave up two goals on 28 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

Andersen entered the game early in the first period after Michael Hutchinson gave up two goals in a span of seven seconds. The Senators' Drake Batherson beat Andersen twice in the second period, and the Maple Leafs' rally fell short. That left the Danish goalie with his fourth loss in his last five games. The 31-year-old dipped to 13-7-2 with a 2.86 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 22 outings. Andersen will get some time to practice this week, as the Maple Leafs don't play again until Friday versus the Flames.