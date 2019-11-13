Play

Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Taking crease on Long Island

Andersen will guard the road net in Wednesday's matchup against the Islanders, Lance Hornby of the Toronto Sun reports.

Andersen has been dynamite over four November games, recording a 3-0-1 record, 1.66 GAA and .938 save percentage. The 30-year-old backstop has helped carry the Maple Leafs to multiple wins this season, and he may need to do it again in a possible goaltending dual Tuesday, as the Islanders' goaltending tandem combines for a league-best 2.19 GAA.

