Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Taking on Boston

Andersen will guard the cage during Friday's home game against the Bruins, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Andersen had a rough outing in his last start Wednesday against the Islanders, surrendering four goals on 29 shots en route to a 5-4 defeat. The Danish backstop will look to bounce back in a home matchup with a Boston club that's averaging 3.13 goals per game on the road this season, 11th in the NHL.