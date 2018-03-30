Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Taking on Islanders

Andersen will start between the pipes in Friday's road game against the Islanders, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Andersen was a little shaky in his last start Wednesday against the Panthers, surrendering three goals on 33 shots, but he did enough to pick up his 36th win of the season thanks to solid goal support from his teammates. The Danish netminder will look to keep rolling and secure a second straight victory in a road matchup with a Islanders team that's compiled a disappointing 17-17-4 record at home this campaign.