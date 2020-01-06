Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Taking on Oilers
Andersen will get the home start against the Oilers on Monday, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.
Andersen has been a workhorse this year, but the Maple Leafs afforded Michael Hutchinson the start Saturday versus the Islanders despite it not being a back-to-back game. Those decisions will be key for Andersen's longevity. His play has been mediocre lately with a .909 save percentage over his past seven starts, but plentiful offensive support pegged him with a 6-0-1 record in that stretch.
