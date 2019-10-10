Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Taking on Tampa Bay
Andersen will patrol the crease in Thursday's home game against the Lightning, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.
Andersen has enjoyed a solid start to the season, posting a 2-1-0 record while registering a 2.37 GAA and .918 save percentage in three appearances. The Danish netminder will look to stay dialed in while attempting to pick up his third victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's averaged 3.67 goals per contest through its first three games of 2019-20.
