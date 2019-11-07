Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Taking on Vegas

Andersen will guard the cage during Thursday's home game against the Golden Knights, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.

Anderson has been dialed in recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Flyers and Kings while posting an admirable 1.92 GAA and .938 save percentage. The Danish netminder will look to keep rolling in a home matchup with a Vegas team that's 5-2-0 on the road this season.