Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tames Wild to close 2019
Andersen stopped 26 of 27 shots in a 4-1 win over Minnesota on Tuesday.
After allowing a combined 11 goals in the two games prior, Andersen turned in a near-perfect performance against the Wild and closed December with a 7-3-1 record. The Maple Leafs' netminder was recently voted to the NHL All-Star Game, Andersen's first such honor. The Danish netminder has already played 37 games this season but has shown no signs of slowing down, despite a heavy workload.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stopping pucks Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Workload may be catching up•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Hangs on for win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Blue-paint bound Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Not busy in 18th win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.