Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tames Wild to close 2019

Andersen stopped 26 of 27 shots in a 4-1 win over Minnesota on Tuesday.

After allowing a combined 11 goals in the two games prior, Andersen turned in a near-perfect performance against the Wild and closed December with a 7-3-1 record. The Maple Leafs' netminder was recently voted to the NHL All-Star Game, Andersen's first such honor. The Danish netminder has already played 37 games this season but has shown no signs of slowing down, despite a heavy workload.