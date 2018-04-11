Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tapped for Game 1 start
Andersen will start Thursday's Game 1 in Boston, TSN reports.
After logging his second-consecutive season of making 66 appearances, Andersen faces quite a challenge in what should be one of the most exciting series of the First Round. Toronto and Boston finished third and sixth, respectively, in goal scoring this season, though the Leafs scored just three more times. The Bruins sputtered toward the regular-season finish line, going 1-3-1 while averaging just 2.40 goals per game in their last five contests. That said, the Leafs and Andersen could see a revitalized B's team in Game 1 with Sean Kuraly (upper body) and, likely, Rick Nash (concussion) returning to the lineup after prolonged absences.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Establishes new team single-season record for wins•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In crease Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Takes 2-1 loss despite stopping 37•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal against Devils•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Wins fourth out of five games•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Taking on Islanders•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...