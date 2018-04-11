Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tapped for Game 1 start

Andersen will start Thursday's Game 1 in Boston, TSN reports.

After logging his second-consecutive season of making 66 appearances, Andersen faces quite a challenge in what should be one of the most exciting series of the First Round. Toronto and Boston finished third and sixth, respectively, in goal scoring this season, though the Leafs scored just three more times. The Bruins sputtered toward the regular-season finish line, going 1-3-1 while averaging just 2.40 goals per game in their last five contests. That said, the Leafs and Andersen could see a revitalized B's team in Game 1 with Sean Kuraly (upper body) and, likely, Rick Nash (concussion) returning to the lineup after prolonged absences.