Andersen will get the starting nod in Saturday's home game versus the Canadiens, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Andersen will make an eighth straight start. He's been solid lately, recording a .915 save percentage and a 6-0-1 record since taking on the workhorse role with Jack Campbell (leg) out. Meanwhile, the Canadiens have turned into a heavyweight in the North Division, averaging 3.57 goals per game.