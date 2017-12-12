Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tapped for start Tuesday
Andersen will guard the goal for Tuesday night's contest in Philadelphia, Kristen Shilton of TSN reports.
Andersen has been excellent of late, winning five of his last six starts while compiling a .932 save percentage and 2.48 GAA over that time period. The Dane will be freshly rested, having not played since Saturday's win in Pittsburgh, and will look to stymie a hot Philadelphia team that has scored 13 goals over the course of its last three contests.
