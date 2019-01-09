Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Targeting Saturday return
Andersen (groin) hopes to return Saturday against the Bruins, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.
Andersen's groin issue has already cost him multiple weeks, but it appears he will wait a bit longer to minimize the risk of reinjury. He should retake his spot as the team's primary netminder when healthy, while Michael Hutchinson, the team's only healthy netminder at the moment, would presumably fall back into backup duties.
