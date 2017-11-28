Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tasked with conquering Calgary

Andersen will see shots from the Flames as a road starter Tuesday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

One of the league's more inconsistent goalies, Andersen has at least benefited from a high-powered offense that's averaged 3.48 goals per game -- fourth in the NHL. The Dane brings a 13-7-1 record, 2.79 GAA and .918 save percentage into this next contest against a Calgary team with a power-play percentage (22.22) that's superior to the league average.