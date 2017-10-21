Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tasked with shutting down host Ottawa

Andersen will draw the road start versus the Senators on Saturday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Backed by the league's top offense, Andersen has morphed into a must-start fantasy option in leagues that give big scoring bonuses for wins; he's picked up five of those in six tries. However, the Dane's peripherals (3.14 GAA, .899 save percentage) leave a lot to be desired, so Freddie presents the classic example of why it's super important to check the scoring settings in your league ahead of draft day.

