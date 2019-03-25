Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tasked with taming Panthers

Andersen will start in goal Monday versus Florida, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

The Panthers enter play having lost three of their last four games, but Andersen has only one win in his last five appearances (1-2-1) and has split two matchups with Florida already this season, so it's anyone's guess who will prevail at Scotiabank Arena on Monday. Andersen is coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to the Rangers in his last start and owns a 4.80 GAA and .835 save percentage over his last five appearances.