Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Team nothing without him

Andersen made 30 saves Saturday in a 3-2 shootout loss to Philadelphia.

Both regulation goals came on deflections. Andersen saw his three-game win streak snapped with the loss. However, a closer look at the Great Dane's performance of late and you'll see he hasn't lost in regulation since Oct. 10. Since then, Andersen has gone 7-0-3. Bottom line, the Leafs are nothing without him.