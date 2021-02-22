Andersen will defend the home net in Monday's game versus the Flames, Daniel Emanuele of Leafs Nation Network reports.

Andersen has been quite good in February, recording a .918 save percentage and a 6-1-1 record. The Maple Leafs will be without Joe Thornton (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (undisclosed) and Jake Muzzin (face) for Monday's game. Muzzin's absence could hurt the team's defensive systems a bit. It should still be a favorable matchup, as the Flames rank 23rd with 2.56 goals per game.