Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tending twine Monday
Andersen will patrol the blue paint versus the Kings on Monday, Kevin McGran of the Toronto Star reports.
Anderson is coming off a less than stellar outing in which he gave up five goals on just 34 shots (.853 save percentage). Whenever the 28-year-old has kept his goals allowed under four, he has walked away with the win thanks to the high-powered offense in front of him. The netminder will be challenged to minimize the number of pucks bending the twine Monday, as he squares off against the league's third best offense (3.86 goals per game).
