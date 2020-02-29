Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tending twine Saturday

Andersen will get the home start against the Canucks on Saturday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Andersen is in quite the rough patch, as he's finished six of the last seven games below a .900 save percentage. He still has won the last two games due to plenty of offensive support. This is a favorable matchup against the Canucks, who rank 29th with 2.84 goals per road contest, but Andersen is still a high-risk play in the daily fantasy realm.