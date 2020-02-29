Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tending twine Saturday
Andersen will get the home start against the Canucks on Saturday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Andersen is in quite the rough patch, as he's finished six of the last seven games below a .900 save percentage. He still has won the last two games due to plenty of offensive support. This is a favorable matchup against the Canucks, who rank 29th with 2.84 goals per road contest, but Andersen is still a high-risk play in the daily fantasy realm.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Overcomes queasy start•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting in Florida•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Continues slump in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Making fifth straight start•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Too many goals get past again•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Pegged for Saturday's start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.