Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tending twine Thursday

Andersen will defend the cage against the Wild on Thursday, Lance Bornby of the Toronto Sun reports.

Andersen has earned wins in five of his last seven appearances, but will not have the luxury of Auston Matthews (upper body) in the lineup Thursday, which could impact the Leafs' abilities to score goals. If his offense is stagnant, the netminder may need to put together a third shutout performance of the season

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories