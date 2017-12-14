Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tending twine Thursday
Andersen will defend the cage against the Wild on Thursday, Lance Bornby of the Toronto Sun reports.
Andersen has earned wins in five of his last seven appearances, but will not have the luxury of Auston Matthews (upper body) in the lineup Thursday, which could impact the Leafs' abilities to score goals. If his offense is stagnant, the netminder may need to put together a third shutout performance of the season
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stops 35 in loss to Flyers•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tapped for start Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Yields three goals in victory•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between posts Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Three-star performance•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...