Andersen will defend the cage versus the Sharks on Thursday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Andersen -- who currently leads the league with 10 wins -- will look for his 11th of the season against a Sharks squad that is putting 36.1 shots on net per game (second highest in the league). While it figures to be a heavy workload for the Dane, he is 6-2-0 with a .955 save percentage in games in which he has faced 30-plus shots this season.