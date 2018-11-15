Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tending twine Thursday
Andersen will defend the cage versus the Sharks on Thursday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Andersen -- who currently leads the league with 10 wins -- will look for his 11th of the season against a Sharks squad that is putting 36.1 shots on net per game (second highest in the league). While it figures to be a heavy workload for the Dane, he is 6-2-0 with a .955 save percentage in games in which he has faced 30-plus shots this season.
