Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tending twine Thursday
Andersen will start Thursday's road tilt against Vegas, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Andersen will take a personal four-game win streak into the contest, posting a 2.48 GAA and .930 save percentage in that span. While T-Mobile Arena was a fortress for the Golden Knights last season, they have struggled there of late, dropping each of their last four home games.
