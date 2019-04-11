Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tending twine Thursday

Andersen will guard the cage versus the Bruins for Thursday's Game 1 clash on the road, Kevin Woodley of NHL.com reports.

Andersen has been struggling of late, as he is 2-1-2 in his last five outings along with a 3.31 GAA and .909 save percentage. The fact that the veteran netminder allowed four or more goals in three of those five contests should be a concern for fans and fantasy owners alike. Still, the Dane reached the 30-win mark for the third consecutive season and should be in contention for a Vezina Trophy nomination.