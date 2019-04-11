Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tending twine Thursday
Andersen will guard the cage versus the Bruins for Thursday's Game 1 clash on the road, Kevin Woodley of NHL.com reports.
Andersen has been struggling of late, as he is 2-1-2 in his last five outings along with a 3.31 GAA and .909 save percentage. The fact that the veteran netminder allowed four or more goals in three of those five contests should be a concern for fans and fantasy owners alike. Still, the Dane reached the 30-win mark for the third consecutive season and should be in contention for a Vezina Trophy nomination.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets scare on hit but seems OK•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Looks like game has settled nicely•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Set to start Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stands tall against Islanders•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes against Isles•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Falls to Flyers in shootout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...