Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tending twine versus Devils
Andersen will start in Tuesday's road game versus the Devils, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Andersen's in the middle of a bumpy stretch, as he has posted a .866 save percentage and 3.94 GAA over the last four games while winning just one time. The 29-year-old should expect plenty of action in this outing since the Devils rank fifth in the league with 33.5 shots on goal per game.
