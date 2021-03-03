Andersen (lower body) will defend the cage on the road versus Edmonton on Wednesday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Andersen was sidelined for the Leafs' previous four contests due to his lower-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the 31-year-old netminder went 6-1-1 in eight appearances along with a 2.38 GAA and .918 save percentage. The Dane should continue to see plenty of starts down the stretch, though an immediate back-to-back will likely see Michael Hutchinson get the nod against Vancouver on Thursday.