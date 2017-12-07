Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Three-star performance

Andersen turned away 47 shots in a 2-1 shootout win over Calgary on Wednesday night.

Andersen could have been the first, second and third star in Wednesday's game. He was simply that good. Andersen is delivering elite stats for the Leafs and fantasy owners. Keep him rolling.

