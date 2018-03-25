Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Ties career mark in wins

Andersen made 38 saves in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

The win was Andersen's 35th; that matched his career mark set in Anaheim in 2014-15. The Leafs' postseason is directly tied to Andersen. As he goes, so will the Buds. So watch for him to get a bit of rest in the next week or so. You may need another option as your season ends.