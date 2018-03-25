Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Ties career mark in wins
Andersen made 38 saves in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.
The win was Andersen's 35th; that matched his career mark set in Anaheim in 2014-15. The Leafs' postseason is directly tied to Andersen. As he goes, so will the Buds. So watch for him to get a bit of rest in the next week or so. You may need another option as your season ends.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stacked against deflated Red Wings•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stops 23 shots to defeat Predators•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In Nashville to challenge Preds•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Blows three-goal lead in return•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Back at it agains Bolts•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Slated to return Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...