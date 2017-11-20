Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tipped for Monday's start
Andersen will tend the twine for Monday's contest against Arizona, Kristen Shilton of TSN reports.
The Danish netminder has been on fire as of late, currently riding a five-game win streak that has seen him post a 1.36 GAA and .960 save percentage during that span. Andersen has a great opportunity to keep rolling Monday, with a Coyotes team that has the fewest points and scores the third-fewest amount of goals in the league.
