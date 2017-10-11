Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tipped for Wednesday's start

Andersen will defend the cage for Wednesday's contest against New Jersey, Michael Augello of Sporting News-Canada reports.

Despite notching victories in each of his first three starts, the Dane's goals-against average is an ugly 3.28 and his .892 save percentage isn't much better. Andersen's success in the win-loss column can be entirely attributed to Toronto's offense, which has averaged an eye-popping 6.33 goals per game. Andersen and the Leafs may face a more difficult test Wednesday, though, as New Jersey and netminder Cory Schneider have held opponents to a total of just three goals after two games.