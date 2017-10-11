Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tipped for Wednesday's start
Andersen will defend the cage for Wednesday's contest against New Jersey, Michael Augello of Sporting News-Canada reports.
Despite notching victories in each of his first three starts, the Dane's goals-against average is an ugly 3.28 and his .892 save percentage isn't much better. Andersen's success in the win-loss column can be entirely attributed to Toronto's offense, which has averaged an eye-popping 6.33 goals per game. Andersen and the Leafs may face a more difficult test Wednesday, though, as New Jersey and netminder Cory Schneider have held opponents to a total of just three goals after two games.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Wins third straight•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Pitted against Chicago on Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Wins with 30 saves, but allows five goals•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stopping pucks Saturday night•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stands on head to keep Jets from soaring•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets Opening Night start•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...