Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Too many goals get past again
Andersen made 41 saves in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Carolina.
The pendulum in Toronto continues to swing. Andersen put up a shutout last game, but got picked apart in the second period Saturday. He's now 1-4 in his last five games with three of those games with at least five goals allowed. Yes, you read that right. Andersen has been hot in moments, but full-game consistency has been hard to find. You might want to consider an alternative, at least short term.
More News
