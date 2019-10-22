Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tough loss in OT

Andersen made 34 saves in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

He did everything he could just to secure a point for Toronto, including denying Cam Atkinson on a third-period breakaway, but Andersen was finally beaten for the winner on a penalty shot. The netminder is now 5-2-1 with a somewhat disappointing 3.19 GAA and .901 save percentage through eight starts.