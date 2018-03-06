Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tough-luck loss to Sabres
Andersen allowed five goals on just 24 shots during Monday's 5-3 loss to Buffalo.
This was a tough outing for Andersen. The first two goals were deflected right in front of him, and the fifth tally was a controversial non-goalie interference call. Still, the Dane has now allowed 13 goals during his current three-game losing streak. Making matters worse, Toronto doesn't play again until Saturday when the Penguins head to the Air Canada Centre. With Pittsburgh scoring the most goals per game since the All-Star break, it's not out of the question to fade Andersen in the upcoming daunting matchup.
