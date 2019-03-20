Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tough road loss to Preds

Andersen stopped 17 of 19 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Predators.

Nashville's final goal was scored into an empty net. Andersen wasn't particularly busy, but he had little chance on the two goals he allowed, both of which were the product of some pinpoint passing. After surrendering 14 goals and getting the hook twice in his prior three starts, however, this outing counts as progress.

