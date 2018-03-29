Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Turns aside 30 shots in Wednesday's win
Andersen stopped 30 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Panthers.
The victory was Andersen's 36th of the season, setting a new career high, while it also set Leafs franchise records for wins (46) and home wins (27) in a season. The 28-year-old has been relying on his offense to get in the win column in recent weeks, but with Toronto all but locked into a first-round series with the Bruins that would begin in Boston, don't be surprised if Andersen gets an extra night off or two to rest and re-focus before the postseason.
