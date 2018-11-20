Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Turns aside 37 shots in win
Andersen stopped 37 of 39 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Columbus scored twice in the final five minutes of the first period, but Andersen refused to let the deficit grow after that, making a number of big stops in the second until the Toronto offense could get rolling. The 29-year-old has now won four straight starts, boosting his save percentage in November to a dizzying .964.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Named Monday's starter•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stops 42 in 5-3 win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Continues red-hot play•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In pursuit of fourth November win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Makes 38 saves in win over Devils•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...