Andersen stopped 37 of 39 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Columbus scored twice in the final five minutes of the first period, but Andersen refused to let the deficit grow after that, making a number of big stops in the second until the Toronto offense could get rolling. The 29-year-old has now won four straight starts, boosting his save percentage in November to a dizzying .964.