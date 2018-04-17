Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Turns aside 40 shots in Game 3 win

Andersen stopped 40 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Bruins in Game 3.

The 28-year-old came up big for the Leafs in a game they couldn't afford to lose after dropping the first two tilts in Boston. Andersen still only has an .885 save percentage for the series so far even after Monday's performance, but he'll be back between the pipes Thursday for Game 4 as Toronto tries to even things up.