Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Turns aside 40 shots in Game 3 win
Andersen stopped 40 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Bruins in Game 3.
The 28-year-old came up big for the Leafs in a game they couldn't afford to lose after dropping the first two tilts in Boston. Andersen still only has an .885 save percentage for the series so far even after Monday's performance, but he'll be back between the pipes Thursday for Game 4 as Toronto tries to even things up.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Pegged as Game 3 starter•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Mercy pull in first period of Game 2•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Receives Game 2 nod•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Hung out to dry in opener•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tapped for Game 1 start•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Establishes new team single-season record for wins•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...