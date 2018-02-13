Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Turns away 31 to beat Bolts

Andersen saved 31 of 34 shots during Monday's 4-3 win over Tampa Bay.

This was the Dane's third consecutive win following an injury scare last week against Anaheim, and perhaps more encouraging, two of those victories have come against Nashville and Tampa Bay -- both legit contenders. Andersen now sports a 28-15-4 record, .921 save percentage and 2.65 GAA for the campaign, and there's potential for an even stronger finish with Toronto appearing to be rounding into top form.