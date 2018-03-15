Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Unavailable Thursday
Andersen (upper body) will not dress for Thursday's game against the Sabres, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
The Buds promoted Garret Sparks from AHL Toronto, and he'll reportedly back up Curtis McElhinney in the upcoming contest. Fortunately, it doesn't appear that Andersen's issue will end up being too problematic, and the team has the luxury of keeping him out with a playoff berth basically already in place.
