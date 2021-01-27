Andersen allowed three goals on 26 shots in a 4-3 win over the Flames on Tuesday.

Andersen faced just one shot in the first period before the Flames turned up the heat. They tied the game in the third period, but Mitch Marner restored a lead for the Leafs, and Andersen made it stand. Through six games, the Danish goalie has a 4-2-0 record, a 2.84 GAA and an .896 save percentage. With Jack Campbell (leg) sidelined for "weeks," Andersen is set to see a ton of playing time, while Michael Hutchinson serves as the primary backup.