Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Will attempt bounce-back performance

Anderson will receive the start against Vegas on Monday.

Anderson hasn't finished a season with a save percentage less than .914 in his career, but he's been struggling thus far in 2017-18 posting a 3.48 GAA and .895 save percentage in 13 contests -- including letting in a disappointing six goals in his last outing against St. Louis. With Vegas currently sitting in second place in the Pacific Division this won't be a particularly easy matchup for the 28-year-old, especially since he only had one rest day since his last start.