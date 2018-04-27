Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Will compete in Worlds

Andersen will play for Team Canada in the upcoming IIHF World Hockey Championships.

Andersen finished the regular season with a 38-21-5 record backed up by a .918 save percentage and 2.81 GAA. His playoff performance was a roller coaster, though, as his poor play in dug the Leafs into a 3-1 series deficit, but he played spectacular -- .949 save percentage and 2.00 GAA -- in the next two elimination games before allowing six goals on 35 shots in Game 7.